Alianza Adds Video Conferencing And Mobile Applications With Acquisition Of CounterPath

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc., the full stack cloud communications platform for service providers, announced today the closing of its acquisition of CounterPath Corporation, a Vancouver-based provider of softphones, cloud meetings, and mobile UCaaS solutions. The combination with CounterPath strengthens Alianza's ability to deliver the best end-to-end cloud communications platform for service providers. Service providers are now better positioned to win in the rapidly growing and evolving communications market.

Highlights of the combination include:

Service providers now have access to modern cloud voice, video conferencing, and text messaging for businesses, in addition to cost-effective residential phone services from a single provider.

Accelerates service providers' ability to innovate and keep pace with the ever-changing business cloud communications market while seamlessly integrating with back-office and customer experience workflows.

Unmatched expertise in cloud technology, unified communications, and mobile applications extends R&D capabilities for service providers seeking to elevate their go to market strategies.

"We are on a mission to help service providers grow market presence and revenue with a one-stop-shop to cloud-source all their communications offerings," said Brian Beutler, CEO, and Founder of Alianza. "By adding CounterPath products, Alianza's customers are able to future-proof their solutions and compete with vertical market players by adding modern messaging, video conferencing, and collaboration tools."

"Together, Alianza and CounterPath will change the cloud communications landscape," commented Todd Carothers, Chief Revenue Officer of CounterPath. "The companies share a commitment to empowering service providers with innovative communication products that have a meaningful impact on the bottom line and doing so with a focus on simplicity and high quality."

"Alianza's acquisition of CounterPath reflects the growing importance of video meetings and team messaging to the enterprise communications and collaboration landscape," says Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst at Metrigy. "Today, more than 60% of companies are now bundling those features into their calling licenses to better support remote work and customer engagement. Alianza's broad offering enables service providers to bundle additional value-add capabilities with their existing network and telephony offerings."

CounterPath brings award-winning softphones and collaboration tools to Alianza communications service providers

Service providers are looking to grow and add services that digitally transform their offerings to meet customer expectations for consolidated calling, messaging, meetings, and contact center solutions. With the rapid rise and need for remote work communications solutions and video conferencing, the ability to create user-intuitive solutions and rapidly deploy these products with cloud flexibility is a significant benefit to service providers.

By combining CounterPath award-winning Bria® softphones and Stretto™ services with the Alianza Cloud Communications Platform, the company will deliver industry-leading voice, video, messaging, and cloud meeting solutions from a single cloud-based technology provider.

Alianza platform enables CounterPath service providers, OEMs, and value-added resellers

Communications service providers (CSPs) and managed service providers (MSPs) are no longer held back by obsolete and complex on-premises solutions. The combined solution provides existing CounterPath customers with the flexibility of a full turnkey platform or standalone cloud communications products to solve specific market requirements. By utilizing Alianza communications products and platform services, customers can go to market quickly with easy-to-use, easy-to-manage products, while focusing on their core business of customer delivery and experience.

Executive Team and Offices

Alianza CEO, Brian Beutler, welcomes CounterPath CRO, Todd Carothers, to the Alianza executive team as EVP of Corporate Strategy, joining Justin Cooper, EVP Customer Success & Product, Kevin Dundon, EVP Sales & Marketing, and Clint Peck, CTO.

The Alianza headquarters remains in Pleasant Grove, Utah. With the acquisition, Alianza will maintain a significant Vancouver, British Columbia presence.

