Algo Welcomes Veteran Venture Capitalist, Jonathan Murray, As Chief Financial Officer

TROY, Mich., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Algo, an Inc 500 company, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Murray as Chief Financial Officer.

Jonathan joins the Algo Team, bringing more than three decades of venture capital and entrepreneurial experience. He has built and exited a Silicon Valley company, led dozens of investments focused on enterprise SaaS companies, raised hundreds of millions of dollars in capital, and participated in a billion dollars in exits.

Jonathan was most recently at Draper Triangle, a venture capital firm for which he opened a Michigan office, and Pixel Velocity, a portfolio company where he stepped in as interim CEO. He serves on the boards of Autobooks and OnShift, where he led Series A investments.

"What drew me to Algo was the vision of founder Amjad Hussain. He is a rare entrepreneur with technology vision and customer empathy. AI can be so esoteric, but he has productized it to solve complex supply chain problems. Amjad has turned a vision into a thriving company with more than 80 employees and a growing customer list of global brands. And we're both committed to the success of the Michigan economy," said Mr. Murray, who received his MBA from the University of Michigan--where he remains an active mentor.

Mr. Murray will be responsible for finance, organizational design, scaling, and M&A. "In addition to growing organically, we are going to look for tuck-in acquisitions where companies with industry domain knowledge can be paired with Algo's leading-edge AI supply chain technology," he said.

"Jonathan is not your typical CFO," said Algo CEO Amjad Hussain. "His breadth of experience as a venture capitalist, tech strategist and executive who has led operations, business development, product management and marketing teams brings tremendous value to Algo. I am certain that his drive and intellect will lead us into uncharted territories. We welcome Jonathan to our team with great enthusiasm, knowing we will do great things together."

About AlgoAlgo is humanizing the way AI turns insights into opportunity across the supply chain. Their solutions reimagine the potential of sales and operations planning with automated, data-driven workflows and deep analysis. With a stronger foundation, retailers, distributors and manufacturers are freed to confront their toughest challenges with creativity and confidence. Algo's uncommon approach is rooted in the belief that AI doesn't just provide answers, it reshapes the human experience with data. Algo recently ranked #28 on Inc 5000's fastest growing companies in America. To learn how they're changing the game, visit www.algo.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algo-welcomes-veteran-venture-capitalist-jonathan-murray-as-chief-financial-officer-301123313.html

SOURCE Algo