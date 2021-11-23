Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Effective Date Of Previously Announced Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (" Algernon" or the " Company") ( CSE: AGN) ( FRANKFURT: AGW) ( OTCB: AGNPF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, announces that effective November 24, 2021, the Company will consolidate its Class A common shares (the " Common Shares") on a one-hundred (100) to one (1) basis (the " Consolidation").

The name of the Company and trading symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 01559R400 and the new ISIN number will be CA01559R4008 for the post Consolidation Common Shares.

The Company's post-Consolidation Common Shares are expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE") on or about November 24, 2021. The total issued and outstanding number of Common Shares post-Consolidation will be approximately 1,678,809.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-Consolidation Common Shares along with a properly executed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company. (" TSX Trust"), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-Consolidation Common Share certificate(s) to TSX Trust, will receive a post-Consolidation Common Share certificate or Direct Registration Advice representing the post Consolidation Common Shares.

The Company is undertaking the Consolidation to, among other things, assist the Company in meeting the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market. The listing of the Company's Common Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market remains subject to Nasdaq approval and the satisfaction of all applicable listing, governance and regulatory requirements. While the Company intends and believes it will be able to satisfy all of the applicable requirements, there is no assurance that it will be successful in satisfying the listing requirements or that its application will be approved.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon is a drug re-purposing company that investigates safe, already approved drugs, and naturally occurring compounds, for new disease applications, moving them efficiently and safely into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically investigates compounds that have never been approved in the U.S. or Europe to avoid off label prescription writing.

