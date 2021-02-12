Alfa Romeo Celebrates Valentine's Day With Passione

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Valentine's Day this Sunday, Alfa Romeo today announced Passione, an interactive e-book that chronicles the heritage, influences and exploration of the brand's passion for impactful and iconic Italian design over the last 110 years.

Created in partnership with Centro Stile Alfa Romeo in Turin, Italy, Passione examines the brand's unparalleled history and significance in global automotive design, and includes exclusive renderings and sketches from the designers at Centro Stile.

The chapters of Passione include:

Centro Stile - Founded in 1971 and based in Turin , Centro Stile oversees design for Alfa Romeo.

- Founded in 1971 and based in , Centro Stile oversees design for Alfa Romeo. Italian roots - From Roman architecture, Renaissance painting or modern art, Alfa Romeo's Italian roots run deep, influencing the brand's design to this day.

- From Roman architecture, Renaissance painting or modern art, Alfa Romeo's Italian roots run deep, influencing the brand's design to this day. Heritage - Alfa Romeo leverages its illustrious past to inspire the designs of today and tomorrow. Cues from legendary cars such as the 33 Stradale and Giulia GT can be seen on the modern 4C Spider and Tonale PHEV crossover concept.

- Alfa Romeo leverages its illustrious past to inspire the designs of today and tomorrow. Cues from legendary cars such as the 33 Stradale and Giulia GT can be seen on the modern 4C Spider and Tonale PHEV crossover concept. Purity - Great Italian design is pure and honest, untainted by excess or extravagance. Purity is what makes Italian design timeless.

- Great Italian design is pure and honest, untainted by excess or extravagance. Purity is what makes Italian design timeless. Disruption - Throughout its history Alfa Romeo design set trends, broke norms and shocked the world with pioneering designs.

- Throughout its history Alfa Romeo design set trends, broke norms and shocked the world with pioneering designs. Red - The color of Italy . The color of Alfa Romeo. Red is a symbol of Italian culture and a hallmark of Alfa Romeo most iconic models.

- The color of . The color of Alfa Romeo. Red is a symbol of Italian culture and a hallmark of Alfa Romeo most iconic models. Beauty is everywhere - From exotic vehicles such as the 4C Spider and 8C Competizione to mainstream sedans, crossovers and compact hatchbacks, Alfa Romeo models embody timeless beauty.

- From exotic vehicles such as the 4C Spider and 8C Competizione to mainstream sedans, crossovers and compact hatchbacks, Alfa Romeo models embody timeless beauty. Beauty and the beast - Elegance meets strength. Style dresses speed. Alfa Romeo design speaks to both power and performance.

- Elegance meets strength. Style dresses speed. Alfa Romeo design speaks to both power and performance. Design melting pot - Bertone, Pininfarina, Zagato, to name a few. While most Italian car companies have partnered with one or two coachbuilders over time, Alfa Romeo has collaborated with several, creating a diverse catalog of iconic designs.

- Bertone, Pininfarina, Zagato, to name a few. While most Italian car companies have partnered with one or two coachbuilders over time, Alfa Romeo has collaborated with several, creating a diverse catalog of iconic designs. Exploration - From the upcoming Tonale PHEV crossover concept to beyond, this chapter highlights Alfa Romeo's passion for exploring new territories.

Passione can be downloaded here.

