Alexis Von Hoensbroech Announced As New CEO Of WestJet Group

The WestJet Group today announced that Alexis von Hoensbroech will be appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the WestJet Group.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced that Alexis von Hoensbroech will be appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the WestJet Group. The official start date for von Hoensbroech is subject to the timing of a successful immigration process, which is expected to be completed before the end of the first quarter of 2022. Harry Taylor, interim CEO, will continue in the role until that time and then resume his position as Executive Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to accepting this role, von Hoensbroech served as CEO of Austrian Airlines, starting in 2018, where he led the airline through the COVID-19 crisis, significantly strengthening its competitiveness during a difficult period. Austrian Airlines is part of the Lufthansa Group, and Austria's largest airline, operating a significant network in central and eastern Europe, among the world's most competitive and lowest cost airline markets.

"It gives me great pleasure, following our global search, to welcome Alexis to the WestJet Group as CEO. Alexis understands WestJet's low-cost roots and the importance of cost competitiveness in our vision for the future. We're extremely pleased to welcome Alexis to our team and into WestJet's remarkable culture," said Chris Burley, Chairman of WestJet's board of directors. "While at Austrian Airlines, Alexis refocused the airline on its core business, lowering its cost base to address rising competition from ultra-low-cost carriers. Alexis' direct aviation operating experience builds on a career of airline consulting and research work."

Alexis von Hoensbroech said, "I am really excited to be joining the WestJet team. WestJet is a remarkable success story, bringing affordable air travel to millions of Canadians. I am very much looking forward to working with the management team, the Board and all WestJetters and Swoopsters to write the next chapter of this success story, as the airline emerges from the pandemic."

After obtaining a doctorate in physics, von Hoensbroech spent his early career at the management consultancy company, The Boston Consulting Group, in Munich and Tokyo, with clients primarily from the aviation industry. He joined the Lufthansa Group in 2005, responsible for the strategy and subsidiaries of Lufthansa airline. From there he worked on various integration projects; became head of commercial at the airline's biggest hub, before moving to Lufthansa Cargo AG. Most recently, as CEO and CFO of Austrian Airlines, he held management responsibilities for human resources, business development corporate communications, political and legal affairs and the CFO functions controlling, financing, accounting and sourcing.

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines) 2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

