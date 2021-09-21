Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening Of Adaptive Biotechnologies' New State-of-the-Art Waterfront Headquarters/R&D Facility At 1165 Eastlake In The Thriving Seattle Life Science Cluster

PASADENA, Calif. and SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) - Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Report, an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today celebrates the grand opening of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation's new corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory building, a distinctive, amenity-rich 100,086 RSF property at 1165 Eastlake Avenue East in Seattle. With sweeping views of Lake Union, this ingenious and complex waterfront development represents the culmination of one of the most prominent ground-up developments at The Eastlake Life Science Campus by Alexandria. Adaptive's new headquarters, which supports its work to develop immune-driven diagnostics and medicines that improve patients' lives, has adeptly enabled the commercial-stage biotechnology company to expand in proximity to its mission-critical facilities at 1208 and 1551 Eastlake Avenue East, also owned and operated by Alexandria. Purpose-built for Adaptive, the sustainably designed 1165 Eastlake facility features cutting-edge laboratories and creative office space, as well as a collection of modern amenities—including direct access to water sports, an open-air plaza for gathering and a rooftop deck with vistas of the Space Needle and the Seattle skyline—to enhance the company's collaborative culture and support its key efforts to recruit and retain top talent.

" Alexandria has been a phenomenal partner to us since 2011. Together, we have developed a building that represents a new chapter for Adaptive. It not only meets our current needs but can be scaled with us as our company continues to grow," said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. "From sample processing to data analysis, our new headquarters is truly an end-to-end facility that has been thoughtfully designed to be a place that celebrates our team and inspires our workforce to deliver innovative solutions for our patients and community."

A longtime Alexandria tenant and investment company, Adaptive aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease. In its tireless efforts on the front lines of COVID-19, Adaptive leveraged its powerful immune medicine platform to advance diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for the disease, and in March 2021, the company received an emergency use authorization from the FDA for the first clinical T-cell-based test available in the U.S. to confirm recent or prior COVID infection from blood samples. Additionally, a number of COVID-19 vaccine developers have been utilizing the sequencing and mapping capabilities of Adaptive's immune medicine platform to help measure T-cell response elicited by vaccines, particularly with the increasing presence of new variants. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Adaptive has nearly doubled its workforce and anticipates continuing its rapid hiring trajectory.

"For the last 25 years, Alexandria has been at the forefront of cultivating and growing the Seattle market from a nascent cluster to a global commercial life science hub that has emerged as a leader in immunology, cell therapy, infectious diseases and the intersection of science and technology. The strength of the Seattle life science ecosystem is reflected in our total asset base in the region, which we've grown to nearly 5 million SF, including future value-creation opportunities, as of June 30, 2021, and we remain steadfast in our efforts to enrich and enhance our trusted partnerships with leading-edge companies—like Adaptive—that are pursuing transformational technologies and therapies to make a difference in the lives of people with various diseases," said John Cox, senior vice president and regional market director of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "Adaptive is a highly innovative, visionary company that is working at the convergence of technology and biology. Their understanding of the importance of space as an essential platform to advance their science, as well as their mission and culture, is also very forward thinking. As we usher in a new golden age for biotechnology, we are more committed than ever to supporting Adaptive's efforts to meaningfully impact the future of human health."

