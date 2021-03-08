Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys Catapults With National Expansion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C., a leading and influential personal injury law firm headquartered in Alabama, announces its national expansion amidst a global pandemic. Even in a time of uncertainty, the firm has grown stronger and unwavering in their commitment and dedication to providing clients the financial rewards they deserve.

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys opened seven new offices in 2020 , spanning across Arkansas , Louisiana , Massachusetts , Tennessee , and Texas .

. The leading legal talents in each market caught the firm's attention and inspired the high growth on a national level. The powerhouse law firm now boasts 20 office locations in nine stateswith more than 400 attorneys and staff across the nation assisting personal injury and accident clients with their experience and expertise.

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys has remained highly efficient, diligent and responsive throughout the global pandemic.

In addition to continually staying focused on current clients and cases, under the leadership of Alexander Shunnarah the law firm made impressive strides in recruiting top tier legal talent in each of the following new targeted markets for expansion:

Boston, Massachusetts

Dallas, Texas

Houston, Texas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Memphis, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee

New Orleans, Louisiana

The opening of these new locations is part of the firm's strategic national growth into top-tier markets with high-quality, respected and experienced personal injury litigators. The expansion and growth further solidify Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys as a nationally recognized, elite personal injury law firm with superior capabilities to assist those who have been wrongfully injured to find justice for their injuries.

ABOUT ALEXANDER SHUNNARAH TRIAL ATTORNEYS, P.C.Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys is committed to protecting the legal right to be compensated for individuals who have suffered loss, accidents, or injuries the chance to rebuild their lives after misfortune. The practice was founded on the belief that the civil jury system is the best means to provide compensation and deter wrongdoers from injuring others in the future.

With over 400 attorneys and staff, the firm has a vast knowledge and experience in handling all types of claims for clients who have been injured. The firm consistently recovers substantial settlements in lawsuits involving personal injury, auto accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, social security disability, pharmaceutical litigation, drug recalls, medical devices, and mass torts throughout the United States.

The premier, award-winning, and nationally recognized firm has represented over 50,000 clients and recovered over $800 million for them to date. The firm prides itself on providing outstanding legal advice and excellent representation for their clients.

