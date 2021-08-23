Alexander Riveros Joins AXIS Re As Senior Underwriter For Credit & Surety To Focus On Latin American Market

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced that Alexander Riveros has joined AXIS Re as Senior Underwriter, Credit & Surety, effective August 23.

In this role, Mr. Riveros will be responsible for covering the Latin American market and will contribute to driving the business' portfolio goals for credit & surety as well as fostering strong partnerships with clients and brokers.

"We're delighted to welcome Alexander to AXIS Re," said Mr. Rodriguez. "He brings strong expertise in this space and a track record of success in the Latin American market making him a great addition to the Credit & Surety team."

Mr. Riveros joins AXIS Re following over 25 years in the Latin American (re)insurance industry, most recently as a Senior Surety Underwriter at Markel International. He will be based in Zurich.

