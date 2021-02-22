Alexander J. Buehler Named President And CEO Of The Brock Group

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brock Group announced today that Alexander J. Buehler is joining the company as President and Chief Executive Office. Mr. Buehler most recently served as the Executive Vice President of Global Resource for Intertek, a global Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification company servicing a broad array of industrial markets and with a history that spans over 130 years. Previously, Alex was President and CEO of Energy Maintenance Services (EMS) and held executive positions with Energy Recovery and Insituform Technologies (now Aegion Corporation). Alex has a B.S. in Civil Engineering from West Point and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We are extremely pleased to introduce Alex as the new President and CEO for Brock," said Randall Swift, Partner at American Industrial Partners (AIP). "His broad leadership experience in service-based businesses across many of the same industrial end markets that are served by Brock will allow him to acclimate quickly and accelerate the key growth initiatives that the company is pursuing."

Brock has a proud tradition that dates back to 1947 and remains intensely focused on its mission to be a leader in providing specialty craft and maintenance services across North America. "We view ourselves as partners with our customers, our employees and the communities in which we operate. Our performance-driven culture is led by engaging and developing the best people, the most efficient processes and the right tools for the job. It is through this approach that we strive to create value for our customers," added Swift.

" Brock's reputation for performance, service, safety and innovation is unparalleled in this industry, and I'm very excited to join the team to help build on this legacy," Buehler said. "My experience in this industry and relationships with a number of Brock's key customers provide me the opportunity to continue to shape Brock into the premier service provider in the market."

The Brock Group is a leading provider of industrial specialty services with its headquarters in Houston, Texas, and operating units in the United States and Canada. The company supports routine maintenance, turnarounds and capital projects by providing services including scaffolding and work access, insulation, coatings/linings, and asbestos abatement, as well as additional associated services. Brock has longstanding relationships with a broad array of customers including some of the largest Fortune 500 companies in the oil & gas, refining, petrochemical, power generation, LNG and pharmaceutical industries. For more information on the Brock Group, visit www.brockgroup.com or call (281) 807-8200

