Alex Spiro Elected Chairman Of The Board Of Directors Of GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc.

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (" GlassBridge" or "the Company") (OTC: GLAE) is pleased to announce that attorney Alex Spiro has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (" GlassBridge" or "the Company") (OTC: GLAE) is pleased to announce that attorney Alex Spiro has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Spiro is a well-known litigator who has represented an array of groundbreaking companies across the globe. A graduate of Harvard Law School, where he continues to teach, Mr. Spiro serves as an advisor and board member to both public and private companies and helps growth-stage ventures with a variety of legal and operational matters. Mr. Spiro has also served as a board member of iMedia Brands and of ARRIVE, the investment partnership between Roc Nation, GlassBridge and Primary Venture Partners.

"While markets have been hyper-focused on SPACs over the past year, the reality is that GlassBridge stands alone among potential go-public partners, with a talented management team, an innovative asset portfolio, and an advantageous structure that's a perfect fit for partners seeking a non-traditional IPO process," said Mr. Spiro.

GlassBridge Enterprises is a publicly traded company focused on building a diversified asset management business. Utilizing its unique platform, GlassBridge creates value through acquisition and organic growth. GlassBridge's Private Equity and Venture Capital Business is anchored by ARRIVE, its joint venture with Roc Nation, the media and entertainment conglomerate controlled by Jay-Z. ARRIVE makes early-stage investments in emerging technology and consumer facing businesses. The Company also owns a controlling interest in Sport-BLX Inc., a revolutionary financial technology company developing a marketplace for sports assets, a disruptive force in the investment landscape.

Future partners of GlassBridge can take advantage of the Company's distinct structural attributes to create value for stakeholders. GlassBridge's status as a public company allows potential partners quick and streamlined access to the capital markets in an existing, fully SEC compliant vehicle with a long operating history. GlassBridge also possesses unique flexibility, is well positioned for an up-list, and can provide distinct competitive advantages to any transaction partner.

"With his deep connections and experience across numerous industries, Mr. Spiro is the perfect choice to lead our Board of Directors," said Daniel Strauss, CEO of GlassBridge. "Alex will help guide the Company as it continues to execute strategic and mutually beneficial partnerships."

For more information on GlassBridge, please visit the Company website at www.glassbridge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005511/en/