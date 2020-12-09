Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, JoJo, Tori Kelly To Perform At Global Citizen Prize Awards Hosted By John Legend

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International advocacy organization Global Citizen today announced that Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, JoJo, and Tori Kelly will perform at the Global Citizen Prize award special on December 19, 2020, with appearances by John Oliver, Nick Jonas, Nikolaj Coster-Waldauand Priyanka Chopra Jonas. John Legend will also serve as host of the broadcast event, which will celebrate and honor leaders who are shaping the world we want and doing pivotal work to help end extreme poverty.

The Global Citizen Prize honors those making extraordinary efforts to lift up the world's most vulnerable and make the world a better place, and who inspire others to stand up and take action. The broadcast special will premiere on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 8:00 P.M. ETon NBC in the United States and CTV in Canada. The Global Citizen Prize will also air on MSNBC on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10:00 P.M. ET , with a second airing on New Year's Eve at midnight. Albavision in Central and Latin America, Digicel in The Caribbean, South Pacific and Central America, Insight TV in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Mediacorp in Singapore, SABC in South Africa, SKY Media in the United Kingdom, TRACE Anglophone West Africa in Nigeria, Ghana and East Africa, MTV International on select channels in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America, and Vodafone in Europe, Africa, Oceania and Asia will also air the awards. The Global Citizen Prize show will also be available digitally on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube following its airing on NBC. Visit globalcitizen.org/prize for a full listing of global broadcast times.

The Countdown to the Prize digital pre-show, hosted by Access Hollywood 's Scott Evans, will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with the artists, special packages on the Prize winners, and a virtual red carpet, streaming at 7:30 P.M. ET on Facebook and Twitter. See here for digital pre-show air times around the world.

Proud partners of the Global Citizen Prize include Cisco, P&G and Citi. This year's Global Citizen Prize will be recognized across six categories, including: Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader, Global Citizen Artist of the Year, Cisco Youth Leadership Awardand the Global Citizen Country Hero Award.

Global Citizen of the Year: Celebrates an individual who has proven exceptional and sustained impact toward the end of extreme poverty and its systemic causes.

Global Citizen Prize for World Leader: Honors a political figure who advocates for and has implemented policy changes that have improved the lives of those living in poverty. Finalists for this year's Prize include Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel , Chairwoman & Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva , President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen , and Executive Director of UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima.

Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader: Honors an individual in the business community who has combined business goals with positive human impact.

Global Citizen Artist of the Year: Honors a creative individual or group using their platform and their work to create change not only through conversation but meaningful impact.

Honors a creative individual or group using their platform and their work to create change not only through conversation but meaningful impact. Cisco Youth Leadership Award: Established by Cisco and Global Citizen, celebrates an individual aged 18-30 who has contributed meaningfully towards the goal of ending extreme poverty in their community. The award includes a $250,000 prizepaid to the organization to which the individual contributes. This year's finalists include: Founder and President of Virtualahan, Ryan Gersava ( Philippines ); Founder and CEO of the Myna Mahila Foundation, Suhani Jalota ( India ); and Founder and Managing Director of Water Access Rwanda, Christelle Kwizera ( Rwanda ).

Global Citizen Country Hero Award: Celebrates individuals around the world who have shown exceptional commitment to achieving the Global Goals and championing the most vulnerable. The award will be presented in Canada , the United Kingdom , Germany , Nigeria , South Africa , Australia and Mexico . Country Hero Awardees, include: Burnet Institute Director & CEO in Professor Brendan Crabb AC ( Australia ); Founder of Help A Girl Out in Yanique Brandford ( Canada ); Founder of Space2GroW and women's rights advocate Anab Mohamud ( Germany ), Co-Founder of Grupo Ecológico Sierra Gorda Martha Isabel Ruiz Corzo ( Mexico ), Executive Director of Stand To End Rape Initiative (STER) Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi ( Nigeria ), Directors of the WISE Collective Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, Onica N. Makwakwa and Pinky Mgobozi ( South Africa ), and co-founder and co-director of Green New Deal Fatima Ibrahim ( United Kingdom ).The Country Hero Award in Australia , Germany , South Africa , and the United Kingdom is presented by Vodafone, and in Mexico by Citibanamex.

In addition, the Global Citizen Prize is introducing three awards, selected by Global Citizen and a team of advisors to recognize individuals or organizations who have demonstrated exceptional impact over the preceding year, creating positive change and inspiring others through compassion, innovation and unwavering dedication in their respective fields.

They include:

Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy: Honors a philanthropist, or philanthropic group, who has shown extraordinary leadership, stepping forward to accelerate their giving in support of the world's biggest challenges and in pursuit of achieving the United Nations Global Goals.

Global Citizen Prize for Culture & Education: Honors an individual or organization who has excelled in creating positive change through an artistic or educational endeavor.

Global Citizen Prize for Activism: Honors an individual or organization whose activism has driven significant and exemplary impact for society at a local or global level.

Finally, Global Citizen has also launched the #My2020Herosocial media campaign, inviting everyone to honor the people in their lives who have done something special during this difficult year to support them, their community, or the world, as we take a moment together to focus on gratitude and hope.

The 2019 Global Citizen Prize winners included Sting, Founder & CEO of HealthSetGo Priya Prakash, Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina J. Mohammed, and filmmaker Richard Curtis. The Global Citizen Prize was launched in 2018 for the categories of World Leader and Youth Leadership and presented live on stage at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg, South Africa to Prime Minister of Norway, Her Excellency Erna Solberg, and food and nutrition activist Wawira Njiru of Kenya.

The Global Citizen Prize is produced by Audrey Morrissey, Ivan Dudnysky, and Jayson Belt for Live Animals and Hugh Evans, Liza Henshaw, Katie Hill, Lee Rolontz and Molly McGuiness for Global Citizen. The Prize has also received support from in-kind supporters, including: Bandsintown, BellaNaija , BOO! Surprising Media Solutions, Central Ontario Broadcasting, Curb Taxi Media, Der Stern, The Economist, Forbes, Grassroots Advertising, Inc., iHeartMedia, Jack Agency, JCDecaux Nigeria, Marketing and Media Ltd., Mass-Media, The Beat 9.99FM, The New York Times, Seen Media Group, Spotify, Superiate, TIDAL, Twitter, UK-Billboards, Vanguard Media and XP Digital .

Since the first Global Citizen Festival in New York in 2012, Global Citizen has grown into one of the largest, most visible platforms for people around the world calling on world leaders to honor their responsibilities in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and ending extreme poverty by 2030. Global Citizens have mobilized $48.5 billion in commitments and policy announcements from leaders that have impacted the lives of 880 million people living in extreme poverty.

For more information about the Global Citizen Prize, please visit www.globalcitizen.org/prize and follow @GlblCtzn Twitter , Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

ABOUT GLOBAL CITIZEN : Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards with tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. To date, the actions of our community, along with high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $48 billion, affecting the lives of more than 880 million people. For more information, visit globalcitizen.org .

