NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) - Get Report and Starwood Capital Group. Stockholders will receive $19.50 for each share of Extended Stay America stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $6 billion and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Extended Stay America, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/stay/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-extended-stay-america-inc-301247584.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC