ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of CONSOL Coal Resources LP

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) - Get Report and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) - Get Report. Unitholders will receive 0.73 shares of CONSOL Energy common stock for each unit of CONSOL Coal Resources that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $34.4 million and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

If you are a unitholder of CONSOL Coal Resources LP and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/ccr/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

