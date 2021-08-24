Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Alert Logic's MDR solution has successfully met the requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services. This new standard of quality for managed security services was introduced by AWS to benefit cloud environments of any size and it spans six security domains: vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security. These six domains contain multiple MSSP services, each with technical skillset and operational process requirements specific to AWS.

Iodine Software turned to Alert Logic to provide MDR for their workloads on AWS. "Leading health systems across America have entrusted Iodine with their patients' data. Keeping that data private and secure is our most important job," said Cheng Zhou, Director of Site Reliability Engineering, Iodine Software. "Alert Logic has proven to be the cornerstone of how we are able to securely deploy on AWS. With Alert Logic, we can leverage threat intelligence and a security team watching our environment 24/7, giving us a security posture we could not build on our own."

Achieving AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency

AWS launched the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency to enable organizations to easily acquire ongoing security monitoring and management, validated by AWS. AWS security experts annually validate the tools and operational processes of each service provider used to address specific cloud security challenges, such as continuous event monitoring, triaging, AWS service configuration, and 24/7 incident response. The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency provides a faster and easier experience for security teams to select the right MSSP to help them reduce business risk and elevate their cloud strategy.

Achieving the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency differentiates Alert Logic as an MDR provider and AWS partner with essential 24/7 managed cloud security skillsets.

"Everybody has to innovate faster and faster these days," noted Ryan Orsi, Global Security / MSSP Team Lead, AWS. "We're working with Alert Logic to share feedback from customers and our developers as we release services into the modernization phase of the cloud journey. For small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers, this relationship can result in a stronger security posture."

MDR for Greater Security

Alert Logic created the new SMB offering to help enable customers achieve optimized security outcomes. The offering utilizes Alert Logic MDR and AWS, while leveraging Alert Logic expertise to support deployment, configuration, integration, and tuning of the customer's environment. The fully integrated offering helps give customers peace of mind from threats via 24/7 expert-enabled continuous monitoring, detection, and automated response.

"I'm proud that Alert Logic is one of the first AWS partners to achieve AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status," said Onkar Birk, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technical Officer, Alert Logic. "We developed our MDR solution specifically for AWS so it operates seamlessly within the AWS ecosystem. As a result, we are very well positioned to help our customers be secure with around-the-clock protection from cyberattacks."

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic is the only managed detection and response (MDR) provider that delivers comprehensive coverage for public clouds, SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited expertise and a cloud-centric strategy, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our cloud-native technology and white-glove team of security experts help protect your organization 24/7 and ensure you have the most effective response to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has business operations, team members, and channel partners located worldwide. Learn more at alertlogic,com. Alert Logic - unrivaled security for your cloud journey.

