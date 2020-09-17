ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating The Following Mergers; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Siemens Healthineers AG for $177.50 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/varian-medical-systems-inc-var-stock-merger-siemens.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Johnson & Johnson for $52.50 per share in cash. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/momenta-pharmaceuticals-inc-stock-merger-jnj.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sociétés des Produits Nestlé, S.A. for $34.50 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/aimmune-therapeutics-inc-aimt-stock-merger-nestle/.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (GLIBA) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Liberty Broadband Corporation. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gci-liberty-inc-gliba-stock-merger-liberty-broadband-technologies/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-halper-sadeh-llp-is-investigating-the-following-mergers-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301133561.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP