ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates WIFI, PRAH, PAND, CTB; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC for $14.00 per share in cash. If you are a Boingo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ICON plc. Under the terms of the transaction, PRA Health shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of ICON stock for each PRA Health share that they own. If you are a PRA Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (PAND) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Merck for $60.00 per share in cash. If you are a Pandion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Under the merger agreement, Cooper Tire shareholders will receive $41.75 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per Cooper Tire share. If you are a Cooper Tire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

