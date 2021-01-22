ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates The Following Companies On Behalf Of Shareholders - CHNG, OXFD, SMTX, OBLN, ALXN, BYFC, CIT

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Change Healthcare Inc.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Optum, a company that is part of UnitedHealth Group. Under the merger agreement, Change Healthcare shareholders will receive $25.75 per share in cash. If you are a Change Healthcare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to PerkinElmer, Inc. for $22.00 in cash per share. If you are an Oxford shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

SMTC Corporation (SMTX) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $6.044 per share in cash. If you are a SMTC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. If you are an Obalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to AstraZeneca PLC for $60.00 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares for each Alexion share. If you are an Alexion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with CFBanc Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CFBanc common shareholders will receive 13.626 shares of Broadway Financial common stock for each share of CFBanc common stock they own. If you are a Broadway shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 shares of First Citizens class A common stock for each share of CIT common stock they own. If you are a CIT Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

