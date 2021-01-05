ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates INFO, WDR, CKH, PS, HBAN; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: IHS Markit Ltd.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) - Get Report concerning potential violations of law relating to its sale to S&P Global Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock. If you are an IHS Markit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share. If you are a Waddell shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (CKH) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of American Industrial Partners for $41.50 per share. If you are a SEACOR shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share. If you are a Pluralsight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with TCF Financial Corporation. If you are a Huntington shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

