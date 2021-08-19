ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HBMD, CVA, RBNC, LONE, FVCB; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (HBMD) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale F.N.B. Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Howard Bancorp shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock for each share of Howard Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Howard Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to EQT Infrastructure for $20.25 per share. If you are a Covanta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to United Community Banks, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Reliant shareholders will receive 0.9842 shares of United common stock for each share of Reliant common stock outstanding. If you are a Reliant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTCQX: LONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Penn Virginia Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Lonestar shareholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn Virginia common stock for each share of Lonestar common stock they own. If you are a Lonestar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FVCBankcorp shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge common stock for each share of FVCBankcorp common stock they own. Upon closing of the transaction, FVCBankcorp shareholders will own approximately 47.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a FVCBankcorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

