ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Encourages IPHI, EIGI, ARA, And AKER Shareholders To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following mergers:

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of stock of the combined company for each Inphi share. If you are an Inphi shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $9.50 per share in cash. If you are an Endurance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (ARA) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Innovative Renal Care, LLC, an affiliate of Nautic Partners, LLC, for $11.50 per share in cash. If you are an American Renal shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. If you are an Akers shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

