ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues To Investigate The Following Mergers - ALXN, TCF, CATM, TCP

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to AstraZeneca PLC for $60.00 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares for each Alexion share. If you are an Alexion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. Under the merger, TCF shareholders will reportedly receive 3.0028 Huntington shares for each TCF share. If you are a TCF shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Cardtronics plc (CATM) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP for $35.00 per share in cash. If you are a Cardtronics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TC Energy Corporation for 0.70 common shares of TC Energy for each publicly-held TCP common unit. If you are a TCP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

