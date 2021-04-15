ALERT FM Receives First Radio-Broadcast ShakeAlert® License To Deliver Messages To California, Oregon, And Washington

PASADENA, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Security Systems, LLC ("GSS"), of Lafayette, LA, is pleased to announce that their proven radio broadcast-based emergency notification system, ALERT FM, successfully completed the rigorous process to obtain the ShakeAlert ® License to Operate. ALERT FM currently provides tornado, hurricane, fire and other life-saving alerts across the United States.

ALERT FM is a text-based emergency notification system that rapidly delivers secure, encrypted ShakeAlert ®-powered alerts to residents, schools, hospitals, commercial and industrial facilities that could provide individuals seconds of warning before shaking arrives. During testing, ALERT FM has demonstrated alert delivery to users in 5 seconds or less. These alerts will help save lives and reduce injuries by giving people time to take a protective action like Drop, Cover, and Hold On. GSS is currently implementing ALERT FM to help protect and save lives across California, Oregon, and Washington.

ALERT FM is unique as it delivers alerts based on data from the USGS-managed ShakeAlert ® system using the existing nationwide FM broadcasting network. This system provides multiple redundant backup transmitters connected by satellite to provide secure transmission of a single point-to-multipoint messaging, layered by "need to know" groupings without the nodal vulnerability of other communication systems.

"We are delighted to have been selected by the USGS to be a distributor of ShakeAlert®-powered alerts," said Matthew Straeb,EVP/CTO of Global Security Systems, makers of ALERT FM. "As a long-time provider of emergency notifications for tornados, fires, hurricanes, evacuations, and tsunamis, adding early earthquake warning notifications is a tremendous benefit for increasing public safety in all of our communities."

"GSS/Alert FM has provided valuable insight into the emergency notification delivery industry and potential use cases to the ShakeAlert team since 2014," said Steve Hickman, director of the U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake Science Center. "We look forward to continuing to work together under this new agreement, which will provide GSS/Alert FM with real-time earthquake early warning alerts powered by ShakeAlert."

In the coming months, ALERT FM will integrate automated actions to accompany earthquake early warnings for sirens, accessible devices such as bed-shakers and other consumer electronic devices. Straeb states, "We will be seeking partners to integrate our low-cost FM technology to control emergency generators, door openers, production machinery, and other sensitive equipment in concert with alert messages. The benefits are nearly endless in earthquake situations." GSS will also pursue partnerships with accessible, hospital, transportation and public utility systems.

About Global Security Systems, LLC ("GSS")Global Security Systems is a systems integrator, service provider and manufacturer of the ALERT FM, Alert Studio and GSSNet, a satellite data delivery system. www.alertfm.com

About USGS ShakeAlert ® ShakeAlert ® is an earthquake early warning system that detects significant earthquakes so quickly that alerts can reach many people before shaking arrives. ShakeAlert ® is not earthquake prediction, rather a tool that indicates an earthquake has begun and shaking is imminent.

Media Contact: Matthew Straeb954-850-6606 mstraeb@gssnet.us

