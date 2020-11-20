Alerian Announces Methodology Guide Update

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced that the methodology guides for the Alerian index series have been updated and are available at alerian.

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced that the methodology guides for the Alerian index series have been updated and are available at alerian.com/indexes. The methodology guide updates are effective as of November 20, 2020 and will be applied during the next quarterly rebalancing.

Consistent with industry practice, Alerian will continue to periodically consult with stakeholders for feedback regarding its indexes. Alerian makes no guarantees nor is under any obligation to comply with any of the responses from these consultations, which may result in no changes or outcome of any kind.

About AlerianAlerian is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Through indexing, benchmarking and calculation services, Alerian serves the global investment community. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian's comprehensive family of indexes includes the leading energy, thematic and smart-beta indexes, such as the first real-time MLP index - The Alerian MLP Index, S-Network Closed-End Fund Index Series, S-Network Global Benchmark Family, S-Network Dividend and Income Indexes and S-Network Renewable and Natural Resources Indexes. Today, Alerian has over $23 billion in total assets tracking its indexes and has over 200 customers world-wide.

