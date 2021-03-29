Aleph Holding Empowers Industry Leaders Through Education

MIAMI, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders and top business executives from Europe, Asia, and the Americas are coming together to discuss the future of innovation and leadership in an exclusive certified executive program. The Aleph Speaker Series is hosted by Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education.

Aleph Holding is a global digital media partner, connecting businesses and brands to the leading digital players in over 60 markets worldwide. Throughout the series, Aleph will be unveiling its brand to the world, bringing together leaders from 47 countries worldwide to discuss diversity, geopolitics, disruption, innovation, leadership, robotics, and neurosciences.

"We are pleased to join Aleph in this program, bringing together a hand-picked selection of leading faculty to share expert research insights, proven tools, and skills, that will enable executives to develop and excel within their leadership skills and that of their organizations" explained Baba Shiv , Sanwa Bank Professor of Marketing at Stanford Graduate School of Business, who curated the program with top academic speakers.

"We all have the ability to create a new and improved tomorrow. The Aleph family of brands sits at the heart of the digital media world, creating connections that others cannot. It is therefore our responsibility to empower industry leaders in their quest for growth. It takes true initiative, unique ideas, and daring leaders to reach new horizons in both business and society. Our executive program brings all of this to the table" commented Gaston Taratuta, Aleph Founder and CEO.

The Aleph Speaker Series features a number of high skilled academics, including Margaret Neale , The Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, Emerita, at Stanford Graduate School of Business, on the topic of diversity; Larry Diamond , Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, discussing geopolitics in the Middle East; Ilya A. Strebulaev , The David S. Lobel Professor of Private Equity and Professor of Finance at Stanford GSB, breaking down the topic of disruption and corporate innovation; Jennifer Aaker , The General Atlantic Professor at Stanford GSB, offering a glimpse into a new kind of leadership; Niall Ferguson , the Milbank Family Senior Fellow at Hoover Institution, shedding light on social and political consequences of COVID 19; Paul Oyer , The Mary and Rankine Van Anda Entrepreneurial Professor and Professor of Economics at Stanford GSB, discussing robotics and automation; Jeff Hanc ock , The Harry and Norman Chandler Professor of Communication and the founding director of the Stanford Social Media Lab at Stanford University, discussing the future of trust and technology; and Professor Baba Shiv diving into neuroscience and the customer experience.

The program will be held virtually and includes eight live lectures, taking place between 31 March and 19 May. Each session will be accompanied by case studies from large companies and global perspectives from other corporate leaders. The participating executives will be able to interact with the university professors, allowing them to apply the concepts learned, and participants will earn a certificate upon completion by Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education.

About Aleph HoldingAleph is a global digital media partner, connecting both businesses and brands to leading digital players across more than 60 markets worldwide. Our services create greater value for all parties within the digital media industry.

Through the Aleph family, we are able to harness our global infrastructure and scale to cover the last mile of the digital media industry. We help advertisers maximize their investment to support the growth of their brand, whilst enabling the largest digital media players to access new and under-served markets.

