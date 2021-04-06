AlEn USA Launches CLORALEN Disinfectant Bleach®

HOUSTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlEn USA has launched CLORALEN ® Disinfectant Bleach, a new product with registration from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a disinfectant and sanitizer. The product is now available at select retailers nationwide.

"CLORALEN Disinfectant Bleach is the first product in AlEn's portfolio of household cleaning and laundry products, designed to be a trusted source of disinfection and sanitization at an affordable price," said Greg Schwarz, Executive Vice President and U.S. Country Leader for AlEn USA. "This is an important addition to the CLORALEN product line, which became the #2 branded bleach in America during the COVID pandemic after long history as the #1 brand preferred by Hispanic shoppers."

A recent national consumer survey conducted by AlEn found that 62 percent of consumers continue to clean their homes more than they did before the pandemic, both as a result of health concerns and increased activity at home 1. AlEn's survey found that disinfectants and bleach continue to be some of the most used cleaning products by consumers on a regular basis.

While disinfection is a priority, many people are also worried about their finances and working to reduce spending. At $2.79 for 96 ounces vs. $4 to $5 for competing brands, CLORALEN Disinfectant Bleach delivers an affordable, performing solution that consumers can trust.

The new CLORALEN Disinfectant Bleach disinfects, deep cleans and deodorizes household surfaces. Not only does it clean high-touch areas like door handles and knobs, but also most bathroom and kitchen surfaces, including sinks, floors, bathtubs, showers and toilet bowls. CLORALEN Disinfectant Bleach also whitens and deep cleans clothes and linens by removing stubborn stains. For more information, visit https://cloralen.com/.

About AlEn USA Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Grupo AlEn, a leading global cleaning and laundry products company with market leadership in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. With more than 6,000 employees globally, Grupo AlEn has been striving for a cleaner and more sustainable world for more than 70 years.

In the U.S., AlEn's portfolio of products includes bleach, cleaners, powder detergent, liquid laundry detergent and fabric softeners and brands CLORALEN ®, PINALEN ®, ENSUEÑO ® and ART OF GREEN ®. One of the few consumer goods products companies based in Houston, AlEn USA is committed to continued growth and innovation of its products in the U.S., supporting a culturally diverse workforce and maintaining socially responsible and environmentally-friendly business practices. For more information, visit www.alenusa.com.

1 AlEn Cleaning and Laundry Study, January 2021

