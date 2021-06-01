AlEn USA Expands Ensueño® Brand Portfolio

HOUSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlEn USA is expanding its laundry care line by adding two new products: Ensueño ® Liquid Laundry Detergent and Ensueño ™ Scent Booster Dryer Sheets. These products join Ensueño ® Liquid Fabric Softener to create a complete laundry care solution available at select retailers nationwide.

All of the Ensueño products are available in two floral-based scents: Spring Fresh and Violet Bouquet. When used together in every step of the laundry process, consumers can expect better performance with higher aroma intensity for longer-lasting freshness in their clothes.

"Never underestimate the power of scent," said Greg Schwarz, Executive Vice President and U.S. Country Leader for AlEn USA. "Scent provides a powerful emotional connection for people, a sense of comfort and confidence and is also an important cue for cleanliness."

AlEn recently conducted a national consumer survey and found the majority of respondents (63%) prefer scented products. In fact, a pleasant scent (46%) and odor removal (43%) are the attributes most sought after when buying laundry care products. The full Ensueño laundry care line is unique in delivering the same scents across all of the products.

"Laundry care products continue to experience growth in all categories, and we believe the newly expanded Ensueño laundry portfolio provides AlEn the opportunity to increase penetration in households by leveraging the credentials of the brand with both new and loyal consumers," said Schwarz. "Ensueño has been a beloved brand among Hispanic consumers for many years, and we're excited to reach new consumers who want to feel confident and ready to face the day with their freshly laundered and clean clothes."

AlEn and the brand are also committed to building a cleaner and more sustainable world. AlEn uses recycled and naturally derived materials whenever possible and has proudly given plastic bottles a second life for more than 25 years. The laundry detergent and fabric softener are made with a biodegradable formula, and the softener contains plant-based softening extracts that lock in fragrance and make clothes bloom with scent. AlEn recycles more plastic than it uses.

To learn more about the Ensueño line of products, visit https://ensueno.us/. To find retailers offering the products, visit https://ensueno.us/store-locator/.

About AlEn USA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Industrias AlEn, S.A. de C.V. ( Grupo AlEn), a cleaning and laundry products company with presence in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. With more than 5,000 employees globally, Grupo AlEn has been striving for a cleaner and more sustainable world for more than 70 years.

In the U.S., AlEn's portfolio of products includes bleach, cleaners, powder detergent, liquid laundry detergent and fabric softeners and brands ENSUEÑO ® , CLORALEN ® , PINALEN ® , and ART OF GREEN ® . One of the few consumer goods products companies based in Houston, AlEn USA is committed to continued growth and innovation of its products in the U.S., supporting a culturally diverse workforce and maintaining socially responsible and sustainable business practices. For more information, visit www.alenusa.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alen-usa-expands-ensueno-brand-portfolio-301301327.html

SOURCE AlEn USA