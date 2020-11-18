Alegion Opens Up Its Powerful Data Labeling Platform For Self-Serve Use With The Launch Of Alegion Control

Alegion launches the first self-serve 4K and long-form video annotation solution for computer vision AI applications, reducing labeling time by as much as 80%.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alegion Inc., a leading training data provider, announced the launch of Alegion Control, a new self-service software solution designed to optimize data annotation by offering direct access to Alegion's enterprise-grade data labeling platform. Machine learning teams can now configure and annotate data for their AI initiatives with more power than ever before.

Leading AI and ML companies, as well as enterprises of all sizes and capabilities, have put Alegion at the center of their ML operations to increase their time to production with quality and efficiency. Alegion Control puts its customers directly in command of Alegion's next-generation video annotation platform, making it the most powerful SaaS solution on the market. It allows companies to efficiently self-manage their annotation projects with advanced capabilities, annotation tools, and automation. ML teams are able to orchestrate time-sensitive and complex labeling workflows to produce high-quality training data while reducing labeling time by 80% in some cases. Currently, this self-serve offering focuses on video annotation but will soon expand to include all other annotation capabilities from the full Alegion platform.

The launch comes on the heels of the arrival of Alegion's new President and CEO, David Mather. "We heard from our clients that they needed a command center where ML teams could rapidly iterate on their workflows as their labeling needs evolve," said David Mather. "Alegion Control is just the beginning of our SaaS offering. We are starting with video annotation, and soon to come we will be adding image and text annotation and more advanced capabilities."

Video annotation project managers will benefit from Alegion Control's robust set of capabilities, including:

Native support for 4K and long-form videos with no need to downsample or perform pre- or post-processing. Teams are able to avoid annotation errors by utilizing a rich annotation and review experience at any length or scale of video. Smooth real-time playback and annotation synchronization never degrade due to video length or high annotation counts.

and long-form videos with no need to downsample or perform pre- or post-processing. Teams are able to avoid annotation errors by utilizing a rich annotation and review experience at any length or scale of video. Smooth real-time playback and annotation synchronization never degrade due to video length or high annotation counts. Reduced labeling time by as much as 80% through automation and an enhanced annotation user experience. Smart annotation functionality, such as precise annotation placement and classification propagation, between frames combined with an intuitive timeline view, provides large efficiency gains.

Support for complex labeling needs and large-scale collaboration with rich ontology tooling, video asset management, and built-in quality control.

To learn more about Alegion Control and sign up for 150 free annotation hours, visit https://www.alegion.com/control.

About Alegion: Alegion, based in Austin, TX, provides a complete data labeling solution for enterprise-grade machine learning. Alegion's data labeling platform enables efficient and accurate annotation of video, images, and text to support advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence initiatives. The platform features a rich user experience, support for defining and applying robust ontologies, and integrated machine learning that powers a high degree of automation and quality control. With integrated workflows, data security, and project management functions, Alegion's platform supports any size of operation from a small data science team to thousands of annotators working on a single project. Fortune 100 companies, systems integrators, business process organizations, and AI-driven organizations leverage these features to accelerate time to value and develop highly accurate machine learning models.

