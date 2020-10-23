Aledade Named Best Workplace By FORTUNE And Washington Post

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aledade is proud to announce the company's inclusion in both FORTUNE's Best Small & Medium Workplaces and Washington Post's 2020 Best Workplaces . Aledade took the number 25 spot out of 100 companies named to FORTUNE's list for Best Medium Workplaces and was awarded the number 9 spot out of 75 midsize companies recognized by the Washington Post.

FORTUNE's rankings represented more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Top Places to Work selects winners based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey which measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

Similarly, Washington Post's list was based on an evaluation by research partner Energage, LLC, a global people analytics and consulting firm, which considered more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

"At Aledade, we're proud to be recognized both in the D.C.-area and nationally for creating one of the best workplaces for our people," said Jessica Gladden, Vice President of People Strategy & Operations. "We are committed to helping every one of our talented employees succeed, and to continue to support them throughout their career journey. We understand that a company is only as good as its people, and we are grateful to have some of the best. We're a workplace driven by our mission to support primary care, and those strong values create a high standard for employee care at Aledade."

These awards illustrate how Aledade is excelling in one of the nation's most competitive marketplaces despite the national pandemic. Aledade has continued to grow rapidly, and has instituted a series of initiatives to strengthen the company's culture as it scales. These initiatives include tuition assistance, two days of paid leave each year for volunteer activities, and a workplace that supports work-life balance through generous paid parental leave and a flexible work environment. Aledade has also adapted to the changing health landscape by ensuring that all team members can stay physically healthy by securing masks and hand sanitizer for staff as they work at home, and mentally healthy through flexible work schedules and free counseling services.

"Now in its seventh year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies that are leaders in the Washington-area in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "We had a record number of employees participate in the survey this year, making it clear that these organizations have made cultivating an atmosphere of support and respect a priority."

"Best Workplaces like Aledade have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Aledade also was ranked as a 2020 Best Workplace for Health Care & Biopharma, listed as a Best Workplace for Women and a Best Workplace for Millennials, ranked fifth on FORTUNE's Best Workplace in Health Care in 2019, and named a Top 50 workplace of its size by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work in 2019.

To learn more about career opportunities at Aledade, visit aledade.com/about-us/careers.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they've always wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 7,300 participating providers in 26 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across over 76 value-based government and commercial contracts representing more than 810,000 lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

About Top Workplaces

The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States. Selection for Washington Post's Top Workplaces is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and energage.com.

For more information: Brian Chiglinsky press@aledade.com (540) 761-9786

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aledade-named-best-workplace-by-fortune-and-washington-post-301158604.html

SOURCE Aledade, Inc.