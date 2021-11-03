Alector To Present New Data From Multiple Pipeline Programs At 2021 CTAD Conference And SITC Annual Meeting

Company to Host Analyst and Investor Conference Call on November 12 at 4:00 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced presentations at the 14th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference being held November 9-12, 2021 virtually and in Boston, and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting held November 12-14, 2021 virtually and in Washington, D.C.

Among the data being presented at CTAD are twelve-month biomarker and clinical data from the open-label Phase 2 INFRONT-2 study evaluating AL001 in individuals with frontotemporal dementia due to progranulin gene mutation (FTD-GRN). Alector will also present data from its Phase 1 study of AL003 in healthy volunteers and participants with Alzheimer's disease. AL003 is being developed in collaboration with its partner, AbbVie.

At SITC, Alector will provide an update on AL009, a first-in-class multi-Siglec inhibitor that enhances innate and adaptive immunity to cancer by blocking a critical glycan checkpoint pathway.

Alector plans to host a conference call to review these data and the progress across its pipeline on November 12, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Presentations at CTAD

Oral Presentation:

Presentation Title: Update on the Phase 2 Study of AL001 in Frontotemporal Dementia Patients Carrying a Granulin Mutation (OC32) Presenter: Sam Jackson, M.D., MBA, Alector's interim Chief Medical Officer Session Date and Time: November 12, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. ET

Poster Presentations:Poster presentations will be available for on-demand viewing starting November 9, 2021.

Poster Title: A Phase 1 Study of AL003 in Healthy Volunteers and Participants with Alzheimer's Disease (P45) Theme: Clinical trials: results Presenting Author: Michael Ward, Ph.D., Senior Director, Clinical Science, Alector Poster Title: A First-in-human Study of the Anti-Sortilin Antibody AL101 (P46) Theme: Clinical trials: results Presenting Author: Michael Ward, Ph.D., Senior Director, Clinical Science, Alector Poster Title: Design of INFRONT-3: A Phase 3 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of AL001 IN FTD-GRN (P71) Theme: New therapies and clinical trials Presenting Author: Sam Jackson, M.D., MBA, interim Chief Medical Officer, Alector

Poster Presentation at SITC

Alector's poster will be presented on Friday, November 12, 2021, in the Poster Hall at the Walter E. Washing Convention Center in Washington D.C.

Poster Title: AL009, a Fusion Protein and Multi-Siglec Inhibitor, Repolarizes Suppressive Myeloid Cells and Potentiates Anti-Cancer Effects (#875) Category: Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies Presenting Author: Sam Nalle, Ph.D., Associate Director, Alector

Conference Call Information

Alector management will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 12, 2021. Analysts and investors are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 705-0365 from the U.S. and Canada or (415) 817-9241 internationally and using the conference ID 2065957. The live webcast can be accessed on the investor page of Alector's website at investors.alector.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Alector's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About AlectorAlector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector's immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the company's immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

