Aleafia Health To Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (" Aleafia Health" or the " Company") will announce its 2020 third quarter results on November 11, 2020 prior to market open. The Company will also host its earnings conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by CEO Geoffrey Benic and CFO Benjamin Ferdinand.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST

Date: November 11, 2020 Time: 8:30 a.m. EST USA/Canada Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (866) 679-9046; Passcode: 6997217 International Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (409) 217-8323; Passcode: 6997217

WEBCAST LINK

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the link provided. Audio of the call will be available to participants through both the conference call line and webcast; however, the presentation may only be viewed via the webcast. Participants who miss the live call can view a replay at any time via the link provided.

