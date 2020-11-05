Aldous \ Walker LLP Named DFW Metropolitan Tier 1 Law Firm In 2021 "Best Law Firms" List

Aldous \ Walker LLP, a nationally recognized Civil Trial Law Firm based in Dallas, has been named a Metropolitan Tier 1 law firm in the 2021 U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list.

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous \ Walker LLP has been selected for inclusion in the latest "Best Law Firms" list by U.S. News - Best Lawyers. The firm yet again earned the highest Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in Dallas / Fort Worth for its work in two civil practice areas:

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Hailed as one of the legal industry's most sought-after honors, a selection to the annual list of "Best Law Firms" is bestowed upon law firms that have demonstrated unpatrolled success in their areas of practice while garnering widespread respect and esteem among peers.

Peer Recognition as a Top Tier PracticeEach year, U.S. News - Best Lawyers sifts through more than 13,000 individual attorneys and law firms to recognize the most accomplished practitioners.

With three attorneys named to the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America, Aldous \ Walker LLP was eligible for "Best Law Firms" consideration, a process that requires fellow lawyers to complete surveys regarding a firm's qualities and professional success. Firms are then assigned scores based on peer feedback, and those with the highest cumulative ratings are awarded the prestigious Tier 1 ranking.

Best Lawyers' rigorous selection process is designed to shine a spotlight on the most accomplished law firms. Because it is based entirely on peer review, potential clients and referring attorneys can feel confident relying upon a "Best Law Firms" ranking as an objective indicator of a firm's expertise.

A Texas Trial Firm with a National ReputationHaving been named to the "Best Law Firms" list in previous years, Aldous \ Walker's latest selection comes as no surprise.

Comprised of highly experienced and passionate trial lawyers, the firm has helped clients prevail in a range of complex personal injury and medical malpractice cases across Texas, and has earned recognition from some of the industry's leading rating services and organizations, including Texas Super Lawyers, The National Trial Lawyers Top 100, D Magazine's "Best Lawyers", and the Inner Circle of Advocates, among many others.

In early October, firm Partners Charla Aldous and Brent Walker were selected to Texas Lawyer's Texas Trailblazers list in recognition of their continued success litigating claims during the pandemic through the use of new technologies and practice strategies. Their work in a high-profile Ebola exposure case has also become greatly relevant amid evolving laws over worker exposure to COVID-19.

Over the years, Aldous \ Walker has recovered millions in compensation for its clients. Last year, the firm secured two judgments listed among Texas Lawyer's top five largest jury verdicts in 2019: a $37 million recovery against Honda over a defective seatbelt, and a $32 million recovery for a sexual assault victim. The firm currently represents several sexual abuse survivors in litigation against Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas and the Catholic Diocese of Dallas.

Year after year, the Aldous \ Walker team has demonstrated why its attorneys and its firm are continually recognized among the best the nation has to offer, and how a personalized, genuine commitment to clients is vital to sustainable success.

For more information, visit www.aldouslaw.com.

