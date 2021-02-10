ALDI Continues Nationwide Expansion With 100 New Stores In 2021

BATAVIA, Ill., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Grocery Value Leader"* ALDI continues coast-to-coast expansion with new stores, its 26 th regional headquarters and distribution center and expanded eCommerce offerings. The retailer announced today that it will open approximately 100 new locations nationwide in 2021, with a focus on Arizona, California, Florida and the Northeast.

As part of its continued mission to offer customers convenience in how and when they shop, ALDI will further expand its eCommerce offering throughout 2021. The company will add Curbside Grocery Pickup service to 500 additional stores by the end of the year, bringing the total number of curbside locations to more than 1,200. ALDI will also continue to offer grocery delivery via Instacart in almost all of its stores.**

Additionally, ALDI breaks ground today on a new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, which will support the company's expansion throughout the Gulf Coast region. The 564,000-square-foot facility is the company's sixth distribution center in the southern U.S., and it will be equipped to service up to 100 stores in Alabama, Southern Georgia, Mississippi, the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana, which will be the 38 th state where ALDI operates.

The new Loxley distribution center will feature several sustainable building elements, such as solar panels, LED lighting and an environmentally friendly refrigeration system. The facility will also create an additional 200 jobs when it opens next year. With the distribution center in place, ALDI plans to open as many as 35 new Gulf Coast-area stores by the end of 2022, with the first two stores in Tallahassee, Florida slated to open later this year.

"We're incredibly proud to continue growing in all aspects of our business, from opening new stores to enhancing our eCommerce offerings, especially in light of the challenges businesses have faced in the last year," said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. "Our commitment to our shoppers, new and existing, is the same — we will do everything in our power to offer the lowest possible prices every day — and we look forward to supporting more communities across the country with amazing ALDI products at a value that can't be matched."

As ALDI continues to grow, supporting the safety and well-being of its employees, customers and community partners remains its top priority. No matter how customers shop — in store or online — they can be confident in the safety measures and plans the company has introduced to reduce exposure to and spread of COVID-19.

About ALDI U.S.ALDI is one of America's fastest growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,000 stores across 37 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won't be beat on price. For 10 years running, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores according to the latest Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study,* and ALDI has been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for four years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers Shop differentli® and never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products is award-winning.*** Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted 2011-18 and 2020 by Market Force Information.®**Curbside and delivery to limited geographic areas only. Prices may vary depending on the platform used. Additional fees apply to curbside and delivery orders. Items on sale in the store may not be on sale through the Instacart platform. Prices and availability are subject to delays or errors and may change without notice. As a result, the in-store price of a particular item at the time a purchase is made, including for weighted items, may differ from what is available through the Instacart platform. Additional fees apply to online orders.***As of 1/29/20, based on an audit of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products.

