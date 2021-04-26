Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Conference Call And Webcast To Announce Top-Line Results From The Phase 3 INVIGORATE Clinical Trial

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced it will hold a...

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced it will hold a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to provide top-line results from the Phase 3 INVIGORATE Clinical Trial of reproxalap in allergic conjunctivitis.

The dial-in numbers are (844) 940-4939 for domestic callers and (639) 380-0129 for international callers. The Conference ID is 7578367. A live, listen-only audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the investor relations page of Aldeyra's corporate website at ir.aldeyra.com.

After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Aldeyra Therapeutics website for 90 days.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company's lead investigational compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease and result in cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company's clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005803/en/