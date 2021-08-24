Alden Reiman Of The Reiman Agency Joining Forces With Clubhouse Media Group On Brand And Sponsorship Deals

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("Clubhouse Media"), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast, global social media reach, announces that Alden Reiman has joined Clubhouse Media as a consultant. In this role, Reiman will, on an exclusive basis, use his best efforts to obtain brand and sponsorship deals for Clubhouse Media, talent and third-party clients.

"We are excited to strengthen our brand partnership offering and welcome industry veteran Alden Reiman to this consulting position with Clubhouse Media Group," said Amir Ben-Yohanan, Chief Executive Officer of Clubhouse Media Group. "Alden brings years of experience and a robust network which we believe will expedite brand revenue growth."

Reiman, founder of The Reiman Agency, previously served as Vice President of Digital Talent & Brand Partnerships at BrandArmy. Reiman has worked with top creators, including the Ace Family, BowWow, Nathan Davis Jr., Trevor Stines, Matthew Espinosa, Landon McBroom, and Ireland Baldwin among others, and has brokered more than $5,000,000 in brand partnership agreements over the past year. Previously, Reiman led digital talent for an LA-based boutique agency and formerly worked at both CAA and the NFL.

"I am thrilled to align The Reiman Agency with Clubhouse Media Group and focus on driving digital and commercial streams of revenue for both our talent and brand partners," said Reiman.

Clubhouse Media Group is focused on expanding its brand partnership efforts through new hires, consulting agreements and strategic partnerships. For all brand inquiries please contact brands@clubhousemediagroup.com.

About Clubhouse MediaClubhouse Media Group represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. Collectively, Clubhouse Media Group reaches more than 500 million followers. Clubhouse Media Group offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

Follow Clubhouse Media Group on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by Clubhouse Media and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Clubhouse Media's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for Clubhouse Media's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact: Arlene Guzman415-517-5470 media@clubhousemediagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alden-reiman-of-the-reiman-agency-joining-forces-with-clubhouse-media-group-on-brand-and-sponsorship-deals-301361789.html

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group