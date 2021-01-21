Alden One® Exceeds $2B In Joint Use Transactions For Utilities Across The U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alden One, the nation's platform for joint use asset and activity management, has now processed more than $2B in joint use transactions. Designed to unite utility asset owners with the myriad of companies utilizing their infrastructure, contractors, engineers, and other key stakeholders, the web-based software continues to expand its nationwide data footprint across 39 U.S. states.

Utility and communication professionals are working harder than ever to deploy Smartgrid, 5G, and other services

Automated Processes Drive IncreaseFinancial transactions included in the $2B+ figure consist of permit to attach fees, make ready work costs, and new and recurring joint use contracts. Alden One is used to automatically generate receivables, verify payables, make and accept payments, and ensure adherence to joint use contracts. New invoicing and billing features allow users to issue and receive payments directly through the system, driving the number of processed transactions dramatically skyward. With this unique feature, utility professionals are able to consolidate joint use asset management efforts into a central, shared system, saving countless hours issuing or waiting on checks.

CEO John Sciarabba stated: "Reaching $2 Billion in transactions, in a fraction of the time it took to hit $1B, is a testament to the fact that utility and communication professionals are working harder than ever to deploy Smartgrid, 5G, and other services that move our communities forward. We are proud to be a part of the future."

About Alden Alden Systems is a leader in innovative asset management solutions for utilities. The Alden One® platform is an end-to-end joint use asset management system regarded as a standard in the industry. The Alden One® community consists of over 2400 companies located in 39 states across the U.S. The platform currently manages 31 million assets and 10,000+ joint use contracts. To date, the system has processed over $2 billion in joint use transactions. It is the state-mandated platform for Utah and Connecticut. Follow us on Twitter @aldensystems

Source Links www.aldensys.com www.aldensys.com/aldenone

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alden-one-exceeds-2b-in-joint-use-transactions-for-utilities-across-the-us-301211363.html

SOURCE Alden Systems