Alcoholic Drinking Places Industry | BizVibe Adds New Companies Which Can Be Discovered And Tracked
NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their alcoholic drinking places industry group.
Companies listed under the NAICS category of alcoholic drinking places include bars, taverns, nightclubs, cocktail lounges, and drinking places primarily engaged in preparing and serving alcoholic beverages for immediate consumption. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with alcoholic drinking places from all over the world.
More Details: https://services.bizvibe.com/Drinking-Places-Alcoholic-Beverages/
BizVibe's Alcoholic Drinking Places Industry Group Contains the Following:
- Detailed company profiles, spanning across 140+ countries
- Related product and service categories
- Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 10,000+ alcoholic drinking places company profiles which span across 140+ countries:
- 7,500+ companies in UK
- 1,500+ companies in USA
- 500+ companies in Canada
- 100+ companies in Mexico
- 100+ companies in France
News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within alcoholic drinking places categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
- Financial News
- M&A Partnerships
- Product/Service Launches
- Management Moves
- Compliance and Legal News
Accommodation and Food Services Industry Companies
The alcoholic drinking places industry group is a part of BizVibe's accommodation and food services industry. There are six industry groups in total. Discover accommodation and food services companies for related industry groups:
- Restaurants and Other Eating Places
- Traveler Accommodation
- RV Parks and Recreational Camps
- Rooming and Boarding Houses, Dormitories, and Workers' Camps
- Special Food Services
View all accommodation and food services categories
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations.
