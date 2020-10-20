Alcentra Adds To Senior Leadership In North America

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcentra, one of the world's leading managers of private debt with over US$42.1 billion 1 of assets under management and part of BNY Mellon Investment Management, announced today the appointment of Chris Mulshine as Head of U.S. Distribution and a member of the Executive Management Committee. Chris will be based in New York and report to Dan Fabian, President and Chief Operating Officer.

In this role, Chris will be responsible for defining the company's long-term sales and marketing strategies in North America, as well as leading the institutional business activities across all client segments in the U.S. Chris has extensive experience working in the private credit and alternative asset management space, with a focus on L.P. solutions and allocation. Prior to joining Alcentra, he served as Global Head of Private Credit with the Lazard Private Capital Advisory team and held other significant fund raising roles at Credit Suisse, UBS and Goldman Sachs.

J onathan DeSimone, CEO designate of Alcentra, said:

"The U.S. is the largest credit market in the world and we are delighted Chris is joining the North America team. Chris brings formidable private credit and alternatives experience to the role to help in these efforts. We believe his deep knowledge of our business and industry experience will be a valuable asset in underscoring our commitment to expand our U.S. investor base."

Mulshine commented on his appointment:

"I am thrilled to join Alcentra during this extraordinary point in time, where investors are looking for new options to drive alpha in today's low interest rate environment. I am excited to apply my 25 years of industry experience to support Alcentra in further elevating its brand as a best in class credit investment solution with an expanding institutional and retail client base."

Alcentra has an investment track record that dates back to 2002. The firm offers a broad spectrum of global credit expertise, including senior loans, high yield bonds, direct lending, structured credit, distressed debt, and multi-strategy credit.

About Alcentra

Founded in 2002, Alcentra is one of Europe's largest and longest tenured managers of private debt with over US$42.1 billion of assets under management, as of August 31, 2020 (including accounts managed by Alcentra NY, LLC, Alcentra Limited, and assets managed by Alcentra personnel for affiliates under dual officer arrangements). Strategies include senior loans, high yield bonds, direct lending, structured credit, distressed debt, and multi-strategy credit. Alcentra is a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and is headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Boston and San Francisco as well as representatives in Singapore and Hong Kong.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation holds the majority of The Alcentra Group, which is comprised of the following affiliated companies: Alcentra Ltd. and Alcentra NY, LLC. are registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Alcentra Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority - Registration number 196845 - and regulated by the Securities Exchange Commission - Registration number 801-74223. Registered office for Alcentra Ltd is 160 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4V 4LA, UK. Alcentra NY, LLC is regulated by the Securities Exchange Commission - Registration number 801-62417. Registered office for Alcentra NY, LLC is 200 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10166, USA. Assets under management reflect assets of all accounts and portions of client accounts managed by Alcentra and its affiliates.

About BNY Mellon Investment Management

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's largest investment firms, with $2.0 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight world-class investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon, one of the world's most trusted investment partners. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.im.bnymellon.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $38.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2020. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) - Get Report. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

