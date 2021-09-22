Alcantara Featured On New FV Frangivento Sorpasso GT3 Series

MILAN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FV Frangivento has created a three-car limited-edition series of its recently introduced Sorpasso with an interior covered almost entirely in black and red Alcantara material.

Designated as GT3 Group B models, the three cars were shown for the first time at the recent IAA auto show in Munich and dedicated for sale in the Middle East. The new Sorpasso models feature "Made in Italy" material from Alcantara throughout their interiors, including seating, steering wheels, dashboard and door panels.

Designed and engineered by Giorgio Pirolo and Paolo Mancini, the Sorpasso GT3 Group B cars are based on the GTXX version of the Sorpasso equipped with a supercharged engine and aggressive styling.

"We chose Alcantara to reinforce the concept of fine Italian craftsmanship that our sports cars offer," said Pirolo and Mancini, the two founders of FV Frangivento. "Every FV Frangivento has two customization programs, known as the Personal Program and Ego Program, with a huge choice of exclusive made-to-measure options, making every car unique to the customer.

"Our designers have chosen Alcantara specifically for the Sorpasso GT3 and GT65 to fully express the characteristics of sportiness and style, and to emphasize within the interior the qualities of the 880-horsepower twin-turbo V10 engine thanks to its grip. At the same time, the use of Alcantara brings improved comfort thanks to the well-known properties of breathability and lightness of the material, creating a warmer and more welcoming environment comparable to that of a loft apartment.

"In terms of color, for this Sorpasso Capsule Collection, with just three models for the Middle Eastern market, our master craftsmen have widely used red Alcantara and black Alcantara in combination with leather to upholster a large part of the interior: from the dashboard, to the steering wheel and gearstick, from the tunnel to the pillars, from the door panels to the glove compartment. We are very enthusiastic about the partnership between Alcantara and FV Frangivento."

About Alcantara S.p.A. -- www.alcantara.com

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara ® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic, and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full while respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral", having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions deriving from its activity ("from cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for consultation on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

For more information:

www.alcantara.com

twitter.com/alcantaraspa

facebook.com/alcantara.company

youtube.com/alcantaracompany

Instagram.com/alcantara_company

Press kit: https://www.alcantara.com/press-area/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcantara-featured-on-new-fv-frangivento-sorpasso-gt3-series-301383288.html

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.