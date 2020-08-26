Alcami Providing Commercial Manufacturing For Trevena's Recently FDA Approved OLINVYK™

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that it is providing commercial manufacturing services for Trevena's newly approved OLINVYK. OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection is an opioid approved in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic. Alcami has provided development and clinical support for this program for several years leading up to Trevena's approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"For Alcami, this is another example of our ability to partner with customers to provide comprehensive support services from development through commercial approval," commented Walt Kaczmarek, Chief Executive Officer of Alcami. "We congratulate Trevena on their novel product offering and important advancement in pain therapy and are proud to offer our expertise and support."

About Alcami:Alcami is a contract development, manufacturing, and testing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Approximately 900 Alcami employees across five campuses in the United States serve biologics and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, helping to deliver breakthrough therapies to patients faster. Alcami provides customizable and innovative solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid-state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development, and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services. Alcami's private equity owners include Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.alcaminow.com, www.mdcp.com, or www.ampersandcapital.com.

