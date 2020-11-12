Albireo To Participate In Jefferies And Piper Sandler Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present via webcast at the 2020 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 19 at 12 p.m. EST. The Company will also be participating in the virtual Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference being held December 1-3.

A live audio webcast of the Jefferies presentation will be accessible from the Albireo Media & Investors page ( http://ir.albireopharma.com/) and will be archived and available for replay on Albireo's website for two weeks following the event.

About AlbireoAlbireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases, and other adult liver diseases and disorders. Albireo's lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases and is in Phase 3 development in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and biliary atresia, with a third Phase 3 trial being planned in Alagille syndrome. The Company expects to complete IND-enabling studies for new preclinical candidate A3907 this year. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com .

