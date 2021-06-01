Albertsons Companies Sets Record $260 Million Of Food And Monetary Donations In 2020

Albertsons Companies (ACI) - Get Report is proud to announce it raised a record $260 million in food and monetary donations to aid hunger relief in local communities in 2020. This total includes more than $67 million of in-store donations by Albertsons customers who generously supported their communities in a year of unprecedented need caused by the pandemic. Albertsons Cos. was recently named second in point-of-sale fundraising in 2020 according to Engage for Good's industry survey for America's Charity Checkout Champions.

The Albertsons Foundation Nourishing Neighbors program released its 2020 Impact Report detailing the significant progress made throughout this important year, which includes enabling 350 million meals, $10.4 million invested in schools to feed kids during the pandemic, and $9 million devoted to empowering BIPOC communities through hunger programs. The program aims to fight hunger by helping keep food banks stocked, supporting meal distribution programs at schools, and supporting programs that provide food to seniors.

"Our mission to better the lives of the people in our neighborhoods was magnified this year as so many of our community members were in need," said Christy Duncan Anderson, President and Executive Director of Albertsons Companies Foundation. "The goal of Nourishing Neighbors is to ensure all of our communities' tables and pantries are full so that our neighbors can learn, grow and succeed. We're proud of our progress over the past year and remain as committed as ever to continuing our fight against hunger."

Like in-store food donations, which benefit local food banks and pantries, money raised through in-store fundraisers remains local, supporting organizations that serve the community in which the funds were raised. To learn how donations are used in local communities, visit albertsonscompaniesfoundation.org.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer that operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2020, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $260 million in food and financial support, including $95 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat. Albertsons Companies also pledged $5 million to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005968/en/