Albertsons Companies Named Retailer Of The Year By Store Brands Magazine For Its Own Brands Success

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Store Brands magazine has recognized Albertsons Companies (ACI) - Get Report " Retailer of the Year" for 2020.

"For its past success, as well as its future plans with store brands, Store Brands is recognizing Albertsons as its 2020 Retailer of the Year," the magazine wrote in its October edition. "Albertsons' goals with store brands are high, but there are many reasons to see the chain reaching them."

"This recognition is a tribute to the passion and hard work of the people on our Own Brands team," said Chad Coester, SVP of Own Brands. "Every day, they are focused on constant innovation and meeting the latest consumer trends with high quality products that contribute to an exciting shopping experience."

Own Brands has four billion-dollar brands that are exclusive to Albertsons Companies stores, including Signature Select, Signature Café, Lucerne, and O Organics. The company expects Open Nature to be its next brand to cross that threshold. In FY 2019, Own Brands had 25.4% penetration among Albertsons Companies shoppers, and has set a goal to reach 30% over the next few years.

Award-winning talent and products

In its October edition, Store Brands also recognized Katherine Chin, senior director of strategic sourcing, as a Top Woman in Store Brands.

"Kat's contributions this past Spring were invaluable to ensuring our communities had the essentials they needed during an unprecedented time," said Don Davidson, vice president strategic sourcing. "Kat has always been quick to tackle day-to-day challenges, but her creative approach to the unique sourcing challenges of this year has been especially critical to our company's success to secure supply for our shoppers."

Chin was also one of seven Own Brands associates recognized as rising stars in private label by the magazine earlier this summer. The other honorees included:

Robert Bishop, senior sales development manager

Elizabeth Guthrie, director Own Brands innovation

Christina Hudson, sales development manager

Jenna Huynh, product development technologist

Jessica Sakino, sourcing manager

Joren Salazar, product development

Own Brands is on track to launch over 800 items this year.

"Working closely with our internal experts and vendor partners, we will remain maniacally focused on increasing share of basket and customer loyalty," Coester said.

Albertsons Cos. Own Brands products have earned wide recognition this year for their quality. Store Brands recognized 19 products as " Best New Products" including six that earned the Gold honor as the best in their category. In addition, the company's Own Brands wine and spirits have collected a number of high ratings and awards:

Tasting Panel Magazine July/August 2020 2016 Signature Reserve Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - 92 points 2018 Signature Reserve Carneros Pinot Noir - 91 points 2017 Signature Reserve Russian River Valley Chardonnay - 90 points

Wine Enthusiast Round Rock Vodka - 90 Points (Best Buy)

Critics Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition 2018 Signature Reserve Carneros Pinot Noir - Gold 92 points 2016 Signature Reserve Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - Gold 91 points Signature Reserve Tennessee Straight Whiskey - Gold 92 points Signature Reserve Vodka Ultra-Premium - Gold 91 points Signature Reserve Canadian Whisky - Silver

San Diego International Wine and Spirits competition Signature Reserve Tennessee Straight Whiskey - Gold 93 points Signature Reserve Canadian Whisky - Gold 92 points Signature Reserve Vodka Ultra-Premium - Gold 90 points 2016 Signature Reserve Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - Silver 2017 Signature Reserve Russian River Valley Chardonnay - Silver

New York International Spirits competition Signature Reserve Tennessee Straight Whiskey - Double Gold 96 points (Tennessee Whiskey of the Year) Signature Reserve Canadian Whisky - Silver 92 points

Store Brands Editors' Pick 2020 Exponential Cabernet Sauvignon - Gold Brick & Vine Cabernet Sauvignon - Gold Round Rock Vodka - Silver Signature Reserve Tennessee Straight Whiskey - Bronze

2020 International Canned Wine Competition Creamery Chardonnay - Gold

PLMA 2020 International Salute to Excellence Awards O Organics California Chardonnay 2019 - Best Quality in the Organic Wines category

