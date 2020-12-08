Albertsons Companies Foundation Donates $14 Million To Organizations Fighting Hunger

Albertsons Companies Foundation is awarding almost $14 million in grants from its Nourishing Neighbors community relief fund to local hunger-fighting organizations in areas their stores serve from coast to coast.

Albertsons Companies Foundation is awarding almost $14 million in grants from its Nourishing Neighbors community relief fund to local hunger-fighting organizations in areas their stores serve from coast to coast.

The grants include almost $4 million for 13 large grants to organizations across the United States as part of Nourishing Neighbors' new innovation grant program, which awards grants up to $500,000 to organizations with innovative projects or new ideas for eradicating hunger.

"The Nourishing Neighbors Innovation Grants are for organizations that we believe can have a transformative impact on hunger relief," said Christy Duncan Anderson, President and Executive Director of Albertsons Companies Foundation. "Their innovative ideas range from creating greater buying power for non-profits to furthering SNAP outreach. We're excited to help their innovative ideas come to fruition."

Grant recipients were selected from more than 500 applicants by a committee consisting of Albertsons Companies Foundation staff, board members, and the Foundation's five partner organizations. The organizations below were selected for their innovative ideas that have the potential for wide-reaching impact by scaling to other organizations:

Campaign to End Childhood Hunger - California: Plans to implement improved policies to maximize the ability of Pandemic-EBT to feed low-income children and establish a Summer EBT program in California.

D.C. Hunger Solutions: Is convening a College Hunger Task Force to address college student food insecurity, collect data on post-COVID student hunger, and develop resources based on the Task Force's findings.

End Hunger Connecticut:Will use the grant funds to create a buying group for non-profit organizations throughout the state to leverage their buying power.

Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning: Expects to educate students on hunger issues by creating a National middle-school program on the topic of hunger.

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank: Hopes to implement "Feeding Everyone with Equity and Dignity program (FEED)," utilizing Oasis Insights database technology to help clientele of non-profit organizations maximize the services available to them.

Maryland Hunger Solutions: Is expanding their remote Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) outreach capacity in the state of Maryland.

mRelief:Will expand the use of digital tools to simplify the SNAP application process.

New Hope Community Ministries: Looks forward to starting a buying club to help reduce purchasing costs and increase food access to more residents.

Northwest Harvest: Plans to launch a leadership program for people who have experienced hunger through their Campaign for Food as a Human Right.

Partners for a Hunger Free Oregon: Wants to start a food assistance program for vulnerable groups who don't currently have access to federal hunger-relief programs.

Vouchers 4 Veggies (San Francisco General Hospital Foundation - fiscal sponsor): Will implement a produce debit card that would allow for widespread adoption of produce prescription programs.

The Denver Health Foundation: Will develop a process to facilitate co-enrollment in WIC and SNAP during regularly scheduled clinical visits.

Virginia Poverty Law:Hopes to use the grant to create a SNAP hotline and maintain their current SNAP calculator and benefits estimator.

In addition to the innovation grants, Nourishing Neighbors is awarding grants of up to $100,000 to more than 140 organizations serving marginalized and vulnerable populations. These grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations who serve in communities where Albertsons Cos. operates and are dedicated to eradicating hunger in BIPOC communities (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) either by increasing capacity to serve or better understanding of the needs of the community. Interested organizations can review the grant application requirements on the Albertsons Companies Foundation website.

The funds for these grants come from the $53 million Albertsons Companies committed earlier this year to the Nourishing Neighbors community relief initiative to address increasing hunger issues caused by the pandemic.

Nourishing Neighbors is a charitable program of the Albertsons Companies Foundation, which is working to eradicate hunger in America.

Albertsons Cos. has a long-standing commitment to hunger relief. In the last five years, the company has donated more than $2 billion in product to food banks and other hunger relief agencies, expanding their standing as one of the biggest retail supporters of hunger relief in the country. These donations were in addition to hundreds of tons of food contributed through local and regional food drives. For more information about Albertsons Cos.' commitment to hunger relief, please visit here.

