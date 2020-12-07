Albemarle Corporation To Participate In Benchmark Minerals' Lithium Conference 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (ALB) - Get Report, a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Eric Norris, President, Lithium, will participate as a keynote speaker at Benchmark Minerals' Lithium Conference 2020 on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 4 p.m. ET. The conference is part of Benchmark Week 2020, an online special, bringing together industry leading experts and influencers in the lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle supply chains.

To register for the presentation session featuring Norris, please visit the link here. The webcast and presentation materials will be accessible at the time of the event through the Events and Presentations page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com.

