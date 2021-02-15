Albemarle Corporation Joins CEO Action For Diversity & Inclusion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (ALB) - Get Report, a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Albemarle CEO Kent Masters has signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge.

"We are committed to a culture where our values are clear, all are welcome to collaborate and contribute, and our differences are celebrated as a competitive advantage," said Masters. "We know that great change comes with great dedication. Through this pledge and our collective commitment to our values and our action plan, we will use the power of diversity and inclusion to strengthen Albemarle and our communities."

Launched in 2017, CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. With representation from more than 1,600 signatories across 85 industries, the initiative promotes collective action to drive inclusive behavior strategically and deliberately, starting at the executive level.

For more information about CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, visit https://www.ceoaction.com/.

