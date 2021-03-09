Alba Wheels Up Partners With Southfield Capital To Accelerate Growth

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of record performance and after careful contemplation, Alba Wheels Up International ("Alba") has decided to partner with Southfield Capital ("Southfield") to expand its touch and capabilities to the trade community, while preserving its corporate culture and values. Southfield shares Alba's philosophy of both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Alba will continue to add talent to its team while maintaining its reputation of high-quality customer service and the consistent communications that its clients have experienced for decades. The partnership provides Alba with the capital and resources that are needed to realize its tremendous growth potential and further enable Alba to represent one of the finest offerings in the marketplace.

For more than 70 years, Alba has been insightful, innovative, and progressive in multiple facets of regulatory trade and transportation execution and management.

Damien and Salvatore Stile, the joint owners of Alba, will continue in their existing leadership roles and maintain ownership in Alba. Alba's senior leadership team will remain in place and continue to operate the business.

Damien Stile remarked, "Sal and I would especially like to extend our gratitude to our employees, clients, and vendors who have been wonderful partners and devoted themselves to Alba over the past seven decades."

Salvatore Stile commented, "In combination with Southfield Capital, we look forward to continuing to grow our relationships and impact of influencing the rapidly evolving and everchanging international logistics industry."

Republic Partners, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Alba. Jonathan Britva of Republic Partners noted, "This transaction will enhance Alba's market-leading position and enable the company to expand and broaden its service offerings to its blue-chip customer base."

About Alba Wheels Up International

Alba is a logistics services company providing customs brokerage, freight forwarding, and other logistics services for importers and exporters across diverse sectors including apparel, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and food and drugs. The company primarily operates out of its headquarters in Valley Stream, NY, and has offices in California, New Jersey, and Texas. www.albawheelsup.com

For more information and media inquiries, please contact Salvatore J. Stile II, President s.stile@albawheelsup.com (718) 276-3000.

To follow on social media, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/1707444/admin

