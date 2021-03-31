JUNEAU, Alaska, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

ALASKA STUDENT LOAN CORPORATIONTAXABLE EDUCATION LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2013-A(LIBOR-INDEXED NOTES) (the "Notes")

The Alaska Student Loan Corporation (the "Corporation") is planning to enter into negotiations with one or more institutional holders of the Notes to solicit their consent to a potential amendment of the indenture under which the Notes were issued (the "Indenture"), which amendment would allow the early redemption of the Notes. Following these negotiations, the Corporation may initiate a formal solicitation of consent from a majority of holders of the Notes necessary to amend the Indenture.

Any formal solicitation will be made only in accordance with the terms and conditions of a written Consent Solicitation Statement that will be available to all holders of the Notes. There is no assurance that the Corporation will reach a mutually acceptable understanding with the holders of the Notes or that the Notes ultimately will be redeemed early.

Contact: Salim Mawani salim.mawani@rbccm.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-student-loan-corporation-to-begin-negotiations-with-2013-a-noteholders-301260099.html

SOURCE Alaska Student Loan Corporation