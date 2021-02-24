Alaska Communications' Xtreme Internet To Bring Speeds Up To 1 Gig In Select Locations

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is bringing its fastest ever speeds to Alaskans with the launch of Xtreme Internet℠.

Alaska Communications (ALSK) - Get Report is bringing its fastest ever speeds to Alaskans with the launch of Xtreme Internet℠.

Beginning this spring, Alaska Communications will offer up to 1 Gig speeds to select residential locations.

"We're investing in our network to meet the needs of Alaskans," said Bill Bishop, president and CEO of Alaska Communications. "We're bringing more speed, more reliability and more choices, all at a great, low price. Xtreme Internet will allow us to expand our broadband service to more locations in urban areas, giving customers choices in service providers."

Xtreme Internet is delivered through 60 Ghz mesh fixed wireless using Facebook Connectivity's Terragraph technology. It has the capability to deliver fiber-like speeds in urban settings.

"This technology allows us to deliver service to neighborhoods more quickly, while providing the reliability and speed consumers need," said Bishop.

Alaska Communications will debut this service in the Fairbanks area this spring. Select neighborhoods in Anchorage and Fairbanks will be ready later this year.

In 2021, Alaska Communications will upgrade approximately one third of its network through Xtreme Internet and other technologies, reaching 42,000 new and existing customers with new or improved service.

For more information about Xtreme Internet, visit AlaskaCommunications.com/Xtreme.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (ALSK) - Get Report is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005220/en/