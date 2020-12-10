Alaska Communications Announces Entry Into Amended And Restated Merger Agreement With Macquarie Capital And GCM Grosvenor To Increase Consideration To $3.20 Per Share

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) - Get Report ("Alaska Communications" or the "Company"), together with Macquarie Capital ("Macquarie Capital") and GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) , through its Labor Impact Fund, L.P. ("GCM"), today announced that they have agreed to an amendment and restatement of their previously announced definitive agreement and plan of merger to increase the per-share consideration payable to Alaska Communications' stockholders to $3.20 per share in cash from $3.00 per share in cash (as amended and restated, the "Amended Merger Agreement"). The transaction is now valued at approximately $320 million, including debt.

The revised per-share consideration represents a premium of approximately 68% over Alaska Communications' closing per share price of $1.91 on November 2, 2020, the last trading day prior to the date the original merger agreement was executed, and a premium of approximately 61% over the 30-day volume-weighted average price as of November 2, 2020.

The voting agreement pursuant to which TAR Holdings, LLC, a stockholder of the Company, has agreed, among other things, to vote its shares of Alaska Communications common stock in favor of the merger, remains in effect with respect to the Amended Merger Agreement. The increased offer from Macquarie Capital and GCM and the amendment to the merger agreement followed Alaska Communications' receipt of a "Superior Proposal" (as defined in the original merger agreement) from an unaffiliated third party during the "go-shop" period provided for under the original merger agreement.

The transaction is subject to the approval of Alaska Communications' stockholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The increase in the consideration paid to Alaska Communication's shareholders will be funded by an increase in the fully committed equity financing and is not subject to any condition with regard to financing. Equity financing will be provided by Macquarie Capital and GCM.

Alaska Communications' Board of Directors determined that the revised transaction with Macquarie and GCM is in the best interests of Alaska Communications and its stockholders, and has unanimously approved the Amended Merger Agreement with Macquarie Capital and GCM and recommends that Alaska Communications' stockholders approve the proposed merger and Amended Merger Agreement. Alaska Communications expects to hold a Special Meeting of Stockholders to consider and vote on the proposed merger and Amended Merger Agreement as soon as practicable after the mailing of the proxy statement to its stockholders.

Advisors

Macquarie Capital is serving as financial advisor to Macquarie Capital and GCM in connection with the transaction.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. is serving as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to Alaska Communications in connection with the transaction.

Goodwin Procter LLP and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP are serving as legal advisors to Macquarie Capital and GCM in connection with the transaction.

About Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Capital is the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG), offering a full spectrum of capital solutions, including capital raising services from equity, debt and private capital markets and principal investments from Macquarie's own balance sheet. These offerings are reinforced through Macquarie Capital's deep sector expertise in: business services, consumer, gaming and leisure, financial institutions, green energy, healthcare, industrials, infrastructure and energy, real estate, resources, technology and telecommunications and media sectors with 376 transactions completed, valued at $212 billion in the year ended March 31, 2020.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) is a global alternatives investment firm with approximately $59 billion in assets under management in private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, and multi-asset class opportunistic investments. The firm has specialized in alternatives since 1971, and today its team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. GCM Grosvenor is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

GCM Grosvenor's Labor Impact Fund, L.P., seeks to originate and execute infrastructure projects that leverage the inclusion of union labor as a contributing factor to enabling attractive risk-adjusted returns. The goal of the strategy is to find attractive infrastructure investment opportunities that can be unlocked through close cooperation across labor, government, and private capital.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (ALSK) - Get Report is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The Company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

