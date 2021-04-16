Alaska Airlines Expands Service And Presence At Santa Rosa/Sonoma County

SEATTLE, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is increasing its service and commitment to Santa Rosa/ Sonoma County with more nonstop flights between Southern California and the heart of wine country. Starting June 1, the airline will offer daily nonstop service between Santa Rosa/ Sonoma County and Burbank. On Sept. 8, Alaska will add additional flights to both Orange County and San Diego.

With the additional flight to Hollywood Burbank Airport, the airline will have nonstop service to six destinations from Sonoma County: Burbank, Los Angeles, Portland, Orange County, San Diego and Seattle. By fall, Alaska will operate 13 peak day departures, including eight daily nonstop flights to Southern California airports.

" Sonoma County offers the perfect mix of stunning outdoor locales, acclaimed food and wine, and a vibrant cultural scene," said Brett Catlin, Alaska's vice president of network and alliances. "We're proud to better connect Southern California with Sonoma and look forward to welcoming guests with our award-winning service this summer."

Alaska was the first commercial airline to resume service to Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in 2007. The airline has long been the airport's largest carrier. In 2019, three out of four passengers to Santa Rosa/ Sonoma County flew on Alaska.

"We're grateful for the 14 years of commitment, growth and Alaska's outstanding service to the North Bay and the heart of wine country. Alaska recognizes the potential in our market and STS looks forward to many more years of a prosperous partnership," said Jon Stout, airport manager at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

Tickets for all routes are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.

When heading to Sonoma, Alaska's guests can take advantage of its Wine Flies Free program, which debuted in 2007 to make it easier for travelers to bring home their favorite bottles of wine from Santa Rosa/ Sonoma County. Oftentimes, wineries are unable to ship cases directly or consumers are faced with costly shipping fees to transport wine. Alaska's Wine Flies Free solves those challenges by offering each Mileage Plan member the ability to check an entire case - up to 12 bottles of wine - for free.

The new route between Santa Rosa/ Sonoma and Burbank will be served by the Embraer 175 jet, an aircraft with only window and aisle seating; there are no middle seats. Guests will enjoy award-winning service in a three-class cabin that includes First Class and Premium Class; hundreds of free movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices; free texting on most flights; and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.

